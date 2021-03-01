Listen: Kildare Man Sent To Athy County Home Says He & Others Boarded-Out Should Have Access To Redress.

A Kildare man, among thousands of children boarded-out whilst in County Homes across Ireland, says people like him should be entitled to redress.

Eddie McEntee was 6 when he was placed in the county home in Athy in 1945.

His three older siblings were sent to industrial schools when his father, who went to work in the UK, stopped financially supporting the family.

Eddie was too young for industrial schools, and spent around two years in the county home, before being boarded-out to a family in Moone.

He experience constant hunger in that home, and recalls that he often ate food meant for the family's pigs while doing his chores.

Eddie’s siblings, who were placed in industrial schools, have been compensated for their time there by the Institutional Redress Board, which was set up in 2002.

Eddie, who is now 80 and lives in the UK, joined Clem Ryan on this morning's edition of Kildare Today.