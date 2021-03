Curragh headquartered Horse Racing Ireland say disciplinary proceedings have begun relating to Gordon Elliott.

The Grand National-winning trainer apologised for any offence caused after a photo emerged of him taking a call while astride a dead horse.

H-R-I say they condemn the “disgusting” photograph, and are supporting the I-H-R-B investigation into the matter.

Gigginstown House Stud owner Michael O'Leary says he will continue to support Elliott.