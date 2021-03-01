Listen Live Logo

Two Cars Seized At Naas Operation Fanacht Checkpoint.

: 01/03/2021 - 16:49
Author: Ciara Plunkett
evz2icrxeam9cj3.jpg

Two cars have been seized for lacking insurance as part of a Kildare Operation Fanacht checkpoint.

The checkpoint was operated by Naas Roads Policing Unit.

The cars also lacked NCT.

Gardai say proceedings are to follow

 

Image courtesy An Garda Siochana

 

