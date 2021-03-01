Listen: 1 Death & 687 New Cases Of Covid 19 Reported This Evening.

There has been a further 687 new Covid-19 cases and 1 additional death.
240 of the new cases are in Dublin, 49 in Limerick, 44 in Offaly, 40 in Galway, 36 in Louth and 16 in Kildare.
540 patients are in hospital with the disease and 120 are in intensive care.
Chair of NPHET's Modelling Group, Professor Philip Nolan, says indicators of the disease are dropping:
File image: Philip Nolan/RollingNews
As of February 26th, 426,070 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:
- 285,780 people have received their first dose
- 140,290 people have received their second dose
Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 28 February 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)
|
County
|
Today's cases***
(to midnight 28Feb2021)
|
5-Day Moving Average of New Cases
|
14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population
(to 28Feb2021)
|
New Cases during last 14 days
(to 28Feb2021)
|
Ireland
|
687
|
684
|
209.2
|
9,964
|
Offaly
|
44
|
27
|
433.6
|
338
|
Longford
|
0
|
11
|
352.3
|
144
|
Dublin
|
240
|
277
|
287.7
|
3,877
|
Limerick
|
49
|
42
|
280.7
|
547
|
Westmeath
|
24
|
22
|
273.7
|
243
|
Louth
|
36
|
26
|
270
|
348
|
Laois
|
12
|
13
|
265.7
|
225
|
Galway
|
40
|
39
|
257.7
|
665
|
Mayo
|
24
|
17
|
234.5
|
306
|
Monaghan
|
9
|
7
|
231.3
|
142
|
Meath
|
32
|
33
|
221.5
|
432
|
Waterford
|
<5
|
8
|
211.7
|
246
|
Carlow
|
9
|
10
|
207.3
|
118
|
Kildare
|
16
|
22
|
204.9
|
456
|
Tipperary
|
26
|
20
|
200.6
|
320
|
Donegal
|
31
|
27
|
191
|
304
|
Cavan
|
10
|
6
|
156.2
|
119
|
Clare
|
6
|
9
|
142.2
|
169
|
Leitrim
|
<5
|
3
|
140.4
|
45
|
Roscommon
|
14
|
6
|
110
|
71
|
Wicklow
|
<5
|
7
|
97.6
|
139
|
Wexford
|
5
|
8
|
88.2
|
132
|
Sligo
|
5
|
4
|
82.4
|
54
|
Kilkenny
|
<5
|
4
|
79.6
|
79
|
Cork
|
32
|
26
|
67.4
|
366
|
Kerry
|
8
|
9
|
53.5
|
79
~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.
- 7-day incidence 95.9
- 5-day moving average 684