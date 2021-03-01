Listen: 1 Death & 687 New Cases Of Covid 19 Reported This Evening.

There has been a further 687 new Covid-19 cases and 1 additional death.

240 of the new cases are in Dublin, 49 in Limerick, 44 in Offaly, 40 in Galway, 36 in Louth and 16 in Kildare.

540 patients are in hospital with the disease and 120 are in intensive care.

Chair of NPHET's Modelling Group, Professor Philip Nolan, says indicators of the disease are dropping:

As of February 26th, 426,070 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

285,780 people have received their first dose

140,290 people have received their second dose

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 28 February 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

County Today's cases*** (to midnight 28Feb2021) 5-Day Moving Average of New Cases 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (to 28Feb2021) New Cases during last 14 days (to 28Feb2021) Ireland 687 684 209.2 9,964 Offaly 44 27 433.6 338 Longford 0 11 352.3 144 Dublin 240 277 287.7 3,877 Limerick 49 42 280.7 547 Westmeath 24 22 273.7 243 Louth 36 26 270 348 Laois 12 13 265.7 225 Galway 40 39 257.7 665 Mayo 24 17 234.5 306 Monaghan 9 7 231.3 142 Meath 32 33 221.5 432 Waterford <5 8 211.7 246 Carlow 9 10 207.3 118 Kildare 16 22 204.9 456 Tipperary 26 20 200.6 320 Donegal 31 27 191 304 Cavan 10 6 156.2 119 Clare 6 9 142.2 169 Leitrim <5 3 140.4 45 Roscommon 14 6 110 71 Wicklow <5 7 97.6 139 Wexford 5 8 88.2 132 Sligo 5 4 82.4 54 Kilkenny <5 4 79.6 79 Cork 32 26 67.4 366 Kerry 8 9 53.5 79

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.