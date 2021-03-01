Listen Live Logo

Listen: 1 Death & 687 New Cases Of Covid 19 Reported This Evening.

: 01/03/2021 - 18:28
Author: Ciara Plunkett
philip_nolan_covid_briefing_09_07_20_rollingnews.jpg

There has been a further 687 new Covid-19 cases and 1 additional death.

240 of the new cases are in Dublin, 49 in Limerick, 44 in Offaly, 40 in Galway, 36 in Louth and 16 in Kildare.

540 patients are in hospital with the disease and 120 are in intensive care.

Chair of NPHET's Modelling Group, Professor Philip Nolan, says indicators of the disease are dropping:

As of February 26th, 426,070 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

  • 285,780 people have received their first dose
  • 140,290 people have received their second dose

 

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 28 February 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

 

County

Today's cases***

(to midnight 28Feb2021)

5-Day Moving Average of New Cases

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population

(to 28Feb2021)

New Cases during last 14 days

(to 28Feb2021)

Ireland

687

684

209.2

9,964

Offaly

44

27

433.6

338

Longford

0

11

352.3

144

Dublin

240

277

287.7

3,877

Limerick

49

42

280.7

547

Westmeath

24

22

273.7

243

Louth

36

26

270

348

Laois

12

13

265.7

225

Galway

40

39

257.7

665

Mayo

24

17

234.5

306

Monaghan

9

7

231.3

142

Meath

32

33

221.5

432

Waterford

<5

8

211.7

246

Carlow

9

10

207.3

118

Kildare

16

22

204.9

456

Tipperary

26

20

200.6

320

Donegal

31

27

191

304

Cavan

10

6

156.2

119

Clare

6

9

142.2

169

Leitrim

<5

3

140.4

45

Roscommon

14

6

110

71

Wicklow

<5

7

97.6

139

Wexford

5

8

88.2

132

Sligo

5

4

82.4

54

Kilkenny

<5

4

79.6

79

Cork

32

26

67.4

366

Kerry

8

9

53.5

79

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.

 

  • 7-day incidence 95.9
  • 5-day moving average 684

