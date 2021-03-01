Search Of The River Barrow For A Missing Man Stood Down For The Night.

A multi-agency searchfor a man following a kayaking accident on the River Barrow in Athy has been stood down for the evening.

A young boy was rescued from the water when the kayak overturned on Sunday afternoon, in the vicinity of Ardreigh Locks.

A an is still missing.

The Garda Water Unit along with local gardaí, Kildare Fire Service, Kildare Civil Defence and local volunteers searched the area today.

The search has been called off for the night, but will resume on Tuesday morning, at first light

File image: RollingNews