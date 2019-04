One million children are still at risk of violence, abuse and disease in Mozambique, in the aftermath of Cyclone Idai.

UNICEF Ireland's describing the emergency situation in the country as 'truly shocking' and 'terrifying'.

It's launching a massive humanitarian response to the crisis - and is aiming to provide 965,000 people with access to safe water.

UNICEF Chief Executive Peter Power who's visited the worst hit region near Beira says diseases like cholera are a major concern: