Funding To Tackle Illegal Dumping To Be Increased By 50%.

: 04/01/2019 - 13:39
Author: Róisin Power
dumping_littering.jpg

Funding to tackle illegal dumping is being increased by 50 per cent.

Local authorities, including Kildare County Council. can apply for a share of the additional 3 million euro for the Anti-Dumping Initiative.

The funding can be used to buy drones, clean up litter black spots or to host bulky waste collection events for items such as mattresses.

Julie Garland - CEO of Thunder Tiger Aviation Training which teaches council staff how to fly drones- says it's a safer way to tackle the problem.

 

 

Stock image.

