A young man has been hospitalised after being stabbed in County Kildare yesterday evening.

The 18 year old was attacked by up to four other men at an industrial estate in Clane shortly at around 6.40pm

He was taken to Naas General Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Gardaí say investigations are still ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardai at Naas on 045-884-300.