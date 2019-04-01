Listen: Kildare TD To Meet Facebook Founder Tomorrow.

A Kildare TD is among three will will meeting with the founder of Facebook in Dublin tomorrow.

Over the weekend Mark Zuckerberg called for government's to play a bigger role in the regulation of the Internet.

During Zuckerberg's visit, Deputies Hildegarde Naughton, Kildare North's James Lawless and Eamon Ryan will also raise the issue of cyberbullying and the transparency in political advertising.

Hildegarde Naughton explains what she wants to see happen in tomorrow's meeting:

File image: James Lawless/RollingNews