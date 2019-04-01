K Drive

Listen: Kildare TD To Meet Facebook Founder Tomorrow.

: 04/01/2019 - 15:14
Author: Róisin Power
james_lawless_12_12_17_rollingnews.jpg

A Kildare TD is among three will will meeting with the founder of Facebook in Dublin tomorrow.

Over the weekend Mark Zuckerberg called for government's to play a bigger role in the regulation of the Internet.

During Zuckerberg's visit, Deputies Hildegarde Naughton, Kildare North's James Lawless and Eamon Ryan will also raise the issue of cyberbullying and the transparency in political advertising.

Hildegarde Naughton explains what she wants to see happen in tomorrow's meeting:

mon16facebook.mp3, by Róisin Power

File image: James Lawless/RollingNews

