Eurozone Manufacturing Shrinking.

04/01/2019
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Manufacturing in the Eurozone is shrinking at its fastest rate in six years.

A survey of industry managers has found a large drop in output in March compared to February.

IHS Markit – which carried it out – says uncertainty over Brexit and worries over the global economic outlook are behind it.

