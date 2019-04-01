Listen Live Logo

Listen: Man Charged With West Dublin Murder.

: 04/01/2019 - 15:57
Author: Ciara Plunkett
A 45 year old man has been charged with the murder of another man in West Dublin.

Noel Whelan, who was in his 20s, was stabbed to death at a house in the Castlecurragh Heath area of Mulhuddart on Saturday evening.

Andrew Louth has the details.

File image: Blanchardstown District Court

