Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

DCC Chief Executive Claims Homeless Services "Too Attractive" Cricised.

: 04/01/2019 - 16:21
Author: Ciara Plunkett
dublin_city_council_logo.png

A claim that homeless services in Dublin are "too attractive" has been called despicable.

Owen Keegan, the City Council's Chief Executive, is again being criticised for saying Dublin is a magnet for homeless families.

United Left City Councillor Pat Dunne says homelessness is not a lifestyle choice:
 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!