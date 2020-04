The gardai paid speed-camera operator Go Safe nearly 14.8-million-euro last year.

But the force took in only 5.6 million euro in speed-fines as a result of the company's detections.

The new details have been released under the Freedom of Information Act.

Sinn Féin's justice spokesman, Martin Kenny, says all speed-enforcement work should be done by the gardai - not private companies.

File image: RollingNews