More than 650 new beds have been made available to asylum seekers in direct provision to prevent the spread of Covid-19 within the centres.

They'll be located in Dublin, Galway and Cork and will supplement the facilities already in use across the country - with older people moved to allow them cocoon and self-isolate.

More than 5,500 people are in the country's 39 centres, including 1,700 children.

Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan says it's important they are protected:

File image: RollingNews