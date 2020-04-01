American Country

7pm - 8pm
with
Liam Kett

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

More Than €16 Million In Unclaimed Lotto Prizes Is Being Used To Support The Health Sector.

: 04/01/2020 - 13:52
Author: Ciara Plunkett
euro_currency_eu500_notes_stacked_pixabay.jpg

More than €16 million in unclaimed lotto prizes is to be used to support the health sector respond to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The money, which relates to prizes which were not claimed by winners before their ticket expired, will be returned to the exchequer.

The fund dates back to before 2014, when the previous licence held by An Post National Lottery Company came to an end.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe says he's pleased that the expired prize fund will be used to support the health sector at a time of unprecedented national crisis.

 

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!