There are plans for a further eight dedicated self-isolation and coronavirus step down facilities nationwide.

The first facility, which has the capacity for around 1,500 people, opens today at Citywest Hotel in Dublin.

15 COVID-19 patients who were previously hospitalised are due to arrive to Citywest this evening to self-isolate.

HSE Chief Executive Paul Reid outlines some of the other locations where these facilities will be located.

File image; Covid 19 facilities at CityWest/RollingNews