Listen: New Childcare Measures For Frontline Health Workers May Be Introduced Shortly.

04/01/2020
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The Government says it hopes to have new measures in place soon to help frontline workers with childcare.

It’s estimated one in four nurses are struggling to find someone to mind their children during the coronavirus emergency.

Stephanie Rohan reports.

