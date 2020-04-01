American Country

Listen: Govt Called On To Use Capacity Shown In Covid 19 Response In Tackling Homelessness.

There are calls for the incoming government to see what has been achieved in the past couple of weeks in response to the Covid-19 pandemic, and have a similar response to the homeless crisis.

10,148 people accessed emergency accommodation in February, of whom 181 are in Co. KIldare.

The national figure is a drop of around 100 people.

The number of people in Kildare in emergency accommodation is an increase from 171 in January.

Wayne Stanley lives in Kildare and is a spokesperson for the Simon Communities.

He has this message for the next government:

