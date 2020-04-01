Kildare Based Firm Wins €6 Million Dublin Port Security Contract.

A Kildare based firm has won a 3 year, €6 million contract to provide security at Dublin Port.

Manguard Plus employs 1,050 staff at locations including Naas, Belfast and the UK, will deploy 50 staff to service the contract.

1050 staff from offices in Naas, Waterford,Cork,Belfast and the UK, will deploy up to 50 staff to service the Dublin Port contract.

, Sean Hall, Managing Director, Manguard Plus says "We are delighted that Manguard Plus has been selected at the preferred security provider to the Dublin Port Company. The security industry has undergone huge change over the past few years, anditis now a highly regulated and professional industry, with real opportunities for career progression. We are firmly committed to ensuring that all our staff on this new contract at the Dublin Port Company are competent, professional and conscientious with the confidence that excellent training and qualifications can bring".

File image: RollingNews