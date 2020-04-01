Listen: Kildare Community Groups Urged To Register With The PPN.

Volunteer groups are being urged to register with the Kildare Public Participation Network.

This is to enable them to be brought under the umbrella of the Kildare Covid 19 Response Forum.

This group, which includes Kildare County Council, the County Kildare Chamber of Commerce, Gardai and the HSE.

It is co-ordinating the grassroots level community response the the crisis.

It has also set up a helpline, to assist people with non-medical matters.

It is open 7 days a week, 9am to 5pm.

The number is: 045-980 202

Tracey Dwyer is a Fine Gael Cllr. living in the Kilcullen area.

She joined Clem Ryan on Kildare Today:

File image: Kilcullen Main Street/RollingNews