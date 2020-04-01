American Country

7pm - 8pm
with
Liam Kett

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Listen: Kildare Community Groups Urged To Register With The PPN.

: 04/01/2020 - 16:11
Author: Ciara Plunkett
helpdesk.jpg

Volunteer groups are being urged to register with the Kildare Public Participation Network.

This is to enable them to be brought under the umbrella of the Kildare Covid 19 Response Forum.

This group, which includes Kildare County Council, the County Kildare Chamber of Commerce, Gardai and the HSE.

It is co-ordinating the grassroots level community response the the crisis.

It has also set up a helpline, to assist people with non-medical matters.

It is open 7 days a week, 9am to 5pm.

The number is: 045-980 202

Tracey Dwyer is a Fine Gael Cllr. living in the Kilcullen area.

She joined Clem Ryan on Kildare Today:

kilcullen.mp3, by Ciara Plunkett

File image: Kilcullen Main Street/RollingNews

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!