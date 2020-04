New car registrations in March were the lowest in a generation, according to industry representatives.

Figures from the Society of the Irish Motor Industry, show they declined by 63 per cent last month, compared to the same time last year.

In Kildare, registrations fell by 9.6%, to just over 2,200 cars.

Depsite the challenge facing the sector, SIMI Director General Brian Cooke says the industry will play its part in the emergency: