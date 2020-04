The 2020 Punchestown Festival has been cancelled, in what will be a huge blow to the Kildare economy.

A study conducted by Maynooth University some time ago indicated that the festival was worth around €60 million to the county.

In a statement issued this afternoon, Punchestown has confirmed that the 5 day festival, scheduled to begin on April 28th, will not proceed.

Last year, over 126,000 attended the festival.

Stock image: Pixabay