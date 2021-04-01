Additional Information Submitted On Proposal To Extend K Club.

Additional information has this week been submitted to Kildare planners on a proposal to extend parts of the K Club.

K Club Limited applied for permission for a 1,624 square metre extension, in the East wing, to include a function room and entrance.

It also sought leave to refurbish 484 square metres of the existing building.

KCC requested more detailed information on elements of the project, in January, and earlier this week.

The first tranche of information was submitted on March 5th, and the second, on Tuesday.

Kildare County Council says its decision is now due to issue on April 26th.

The development description is as follows:

"extensions and alterations to East wing of existing Hotel building to provide a new function room, entrance areas and ancillary spaces to include a new build floor area of c. 1,624 sqm, and refurbishment/remodelling of part of existing building c. 484 sqm. The development will comprise: (1) Removal of existing former single storey swimming pool to the South and outbuildings/service yard to the North; (2) Internal alterations to the existing building; (3) Lower ground floor level extension and alterations: new single storey function room, kitchen area, staff areas, toilets, bar, stores and plant room; (4) Upper ground floor level extension and alterations to include: new entrance areas, bar area, glazed circulation link to existing Hotel building, new toilets, stores, meeting room and new stairs and lifts: (5) First floor extension and alterations to include new meeting rooms, circulation and stairs. The development also includes alterations to existing facades along with external works including upgrading existing service road to the North to form an access road to function room external entrance and link to existing car park; associated landscaping works; drainage; paths and ancillary works. Straffan House and gates is a Protected Structure. All

Development Address:

The K Club Hotel (including Straffan House),Straffan,Co. Kildare."

