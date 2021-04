There's been a 70% drop in the number of homes sold in Co. Kildare.

The Property Services Regulatory Authority says 67 homes in the county changed hands in March.

That's a sharp drop from 225 in the same month in 2020.

The highest price paid in Co. Kildare was listed by the PRSA as €7 million for a block of apartments.

Image: Pixabay via Pexels