A grant of up to €4,000 is to be made available to cafes and restaurants to create an outdoor dining area.

Local authorities will also be able to apply for up to 200 thousand euro to create permanent outdoor dining spaces.

The areas will be weather proof and available all year round for businesses to share.

Newbridge man, Paul Keeley, is Fáilte Ireland's Director of Regional Development.

He joined Eoin Beatty on this morning's edition of Kildare Today.

Stock image by Erulila on Pexels