The Eleven To Two Show

11am - 2pm
with
John Dunne

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

Kildare North To Receive Courthouse Up-Grade Funding.

: 01/04/2021 - 11:43
Author: Ciara Plunkett
naas_courthouse_3_via_rollingnews.jpg

Kildare North has been confirmed as a location to receive funding for a new courthouse upgrade.

That's according to constituency Fianna Fáil TD, James Lawless.

He says confirmation of the funding was given to him during an annual budget review meeting between the Justice Committee, of which he is chair, and the Minister of Justice

Naas Courthouse, which is also the Courts Service Eastern Regional Office, is operating at capacity.

Among the options under consideration are: expansion within the exiting footprint of the historic building, or relocation to a new site.

Deputy Lawless says "This is excellent news that Kildare north has been confirmed as a location to receive funding for a new courthouse upgrade. I have made representations to the Department of Justice regarding that the court services in Kildare North are currently operating at capacity. They are under severe pressure due to the volume of work they are expected to complete and the growing area the court services must cover here in Kildare"

 

 

File image: RollingNews

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!