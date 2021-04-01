Kildare North To Receive Courthouse Up-Grade Funding.

Kildare North has been confirmed as a location to receive funding for a new courthouse upgrade.

That's according to constituency Fianna Fáil TD, James Lawless.

He says confirmation of the funding was given to him during an annual budget review meeting between the Justice Committee, of which he is chair, and the Minister of Justice

Naas Courthouse, which is also the Courts Service Eastern Regional Office, is operating at capacity.

Among the options under consideration are: expansion within the exiting footprint of the historic building, or relocation to a new site.

Deputy Lawless says "This is excellent news that Kildare north has been confirmed as a location to receive funding for a new courthouse upgrade. I have made representations to the Department of Justice regarding that the court services in Kildare North are currently operating at capacity. They are under severe pressure due to the volume of work they are expected to complete and the growing area the court services must cover here in Kildare"

File image: RollingNews