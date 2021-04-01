Kildare Projects Among 477 Sharing In €3M Built Heritage Allocations.

Projects in Kildare are among 477, nationwide, sharing in a €3 million built heritage grant.
The monies support owners and custodians of historic and protected structures to safeguard and maintain their properties.
Just shy of €100,000 has been allocated to 14 projects in Kildare.
They include works on St. Davids Castle, Naas, Burtown House, Athy, Collegiate Chapel, St Patricks College, Maynooth and Abbeylands House, Clane
Stock image: Pexels.
The full list of Kildare recipients:
|
Thatch cottage, Walterstown, Nurney, Co. Kildare
|
Roof repair, structures & coverings including leadwork
|
€10,000.00
|
Kilkea School House, Kilkea, Co. Kildare
|
Roof repair
|
€2,500.00
|
Harristown House , Brannockstown, Co. Kildare
|
Roof repair, structures & coverings
|
€3,500.00
|
Maudlings Mausolea , Naas, Co. Kildare
|
Historic ruins stabilisation
|
€2,500.00
|
Thatch, Stickens , Co. Kildare
|
Roof repairs
|
€8,000.00
|
Collegiate Chapel, St Patricks College, Maynooth, Co. Kildare
|
Roof repair, structures & coverings including leadwork
|
€11,000.00
|
Gothic Hall, Thomastown, Co. Kildare
|
Roof Repair, structures & coverings
|
€7,000.00
|
St John the Evangelist, Monasterevin, Co. Kildare
|
Stabalistion of masonary
|
€3,000.00
|
Grattan Family Vault. Tea Lane Graveyard, Celbridge, Co. Kildare
|
Historic ruins stabilisation
|
€3,300.00
|
Abbeylands House, Clane, Co. Kildare
|
Stabalistion of masonary
|
€7,000.00
|
Finlay's Public house, Monasterevin, Co. Kildare
|
Roof repairs
|
€6,000.00
|
Riverstown House, Kildangan, Co. Kildare
|
External wall repair lime render
|
€9,000.00
|
Burtown House, Athy, Co. Kildare
|
External wall repair lime render
|
€9,000.00
|
St. Davids Castle, Naas, Co. Kildare
|
Rood Repairs
|
€13,000.00