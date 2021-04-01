Kildare Focus

Kildare Projects Among 477 Sharing In €3M Built Heritage Allocations.

01/04/2021
Author: Ciara Plunkett
Projects in Kildare are among 477, nationwide, sharing in a €3 million built heritage grant.

The monies support owners and custodians of historic and protected structures to safeguard and maintain their properties.

Just shy of €100,000 has been allocated to 14 projects in Kildare.

They include works on  St. Davids Castle, Naas, Burtown House, Athy, Collegiate Chapel, St Patricks College, Maynooth and Abbeylands House, Clane

The full list of Kildare recipients:

Thatch cottage, Walterstown, Nurney, Co. Kildare

Roof repair, structures & coverings including leadwork

€10,000.00

Kilkea School House, Kilkea, Co. Kildare

Roof repair

€2,500.00

Harristown House , Brannockstown, Co. Kildare

Roof repair, structures & coverings

€3,500.00

Maudlings Mausolea , Naas, Co. Kildare

Historic ruins stabilisation

€2,500.00

Thatch, Stickens , Co. Kildare

Roof repairs

€8,000.00

Collegiate Chapel, St Patricks College, Maynooth, Co. Kildare

Roof repair, structures & coverings including leadwork

€11,000.00

Gothic Hall, Thomastown, Co. Kildare

Roof Repair, structures & coverings

€7,000.00

St John the Evangelist, Monasterevin, Co. Kildare

Stabalistion of masonary

€3,000.00

Grattan Family Vault. Tea Lane Graveyard, Celbridge, Co. Kildare

Historic ruins stabilisation

€3,300.00

Abbeylands House, Clane, Co. Kildare

Stabalistion of masonary

€7,000.00

Finlay's Public house, Monasterevin, Co. Kildare

Roof repairs

€6,000.00

Riverstown House, Kildangan, Co. Kildare

External wall repair lime render

€9,000.00

Burtown House, Athy, Co. Kildare

External wall repair lime render

€9,000.00

St. Davids Castle, Naas, Co. Kildare

Rood Repairs

€13,000.00
     
     

