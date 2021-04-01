Kildare Projects Among 477 Sharing In €3M Built Heritage Allocations.

Projects in Kildare are among 477, nationwide, sharing in a €3 million built heritage grant.

The monies support owners and custodians of historic and protected structures to safeguard and maintain their properties.

Just shy of €100,000 has been allocated to 14 projects in Kildare.

They include works on St. Davids Castle, Naas, Burtown House, Athy, Collegiate Chapel, St Patricks College, Maynooth and Abbeylands House, Clane

The full list of Kildare recipients: