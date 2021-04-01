Listen: UCC Study Suggests Wind Energy Could Create 50,000 New Jobs In Ireland.

A new study suggests energy system with net-zero emissions is achievable in Ireland by 2050.

The report, by Univesity College Cork, also indicates that an intensification of the wind energy sector could create 50,000 new jobs

The report published on Wednesday was commissioned by Wind Energy Ireland (WEI) and funded with support from energy companies.

The report's lead author, Dr. Paul Deane, is a Research Fellow at UCC.

Stock image: PIxabay