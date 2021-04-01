Listen: People Urged To Plan Their Easter Weekend In A Safe Way.

Across The Years

The HSE is encouraging people to plan their Easter weekend in a very safe manner - amid concern over stalling progress with Covid-19.

There are currently 274 patients with the virus in hospital, of whom 12 are at Naas General.

61 people are in ICU, nationwide.

The 5 day average of cases is 509.

The HSE says the current levels are too high to safely cope with an "explosive" rise in transmission.

Chief executive Paul Reid says people can't afford to take a break from public health restrictions this weekend:

