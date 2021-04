A Junior Minister in the Department of Children has said the practice of compiling dossiers on children with autism involved in legal action appears suspect, even if it's lawful.

An RTÉ Investigates programme revealed how the Department has been using data from consultants to build the dossiers.

This was done without the knowledge of the parents of the children.

Minister of State Anne Rabbitte has slammed the practice:

File image: Anne Rabbitte/Fianna Fái