The High Court has made an order to suspend a Kildare GP from the Register of Medical Practitioners.

It follow an application by the Medical Council to remove Dr Gerard Waters of Whitethorn Clinic, Celbridge, from the register for not referring patients for Covid tests.

The Medical Council says it won't be making any further comment, as it understands Doctor Waters is appealing the high court decision.

File image: The High Court/RollingNews