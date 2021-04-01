Listen: Minister For Sport Says GAA Needs To Send A "Clear Signal" To Any Players Gathering For Training.

The Minister of State for Sport says the GAA will need to "send a clear signal" against players gathering for training sessions.

It's after the Irish Independent reported a number of high-profile senior Dublin footballers training before 7am yesterday morning.

Gardaí are now making inquiries into the matter and the GAA says it is 'frustrated' and 'extremely disappointed' at the potential breach.

Minister of State Jack Chambers, says everyone needs to abide by the current restrictions:

File image: Jack Chambers/Photocall Ireland.