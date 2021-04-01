11% Increase In No. Of Drug Drivers On The Roads So Far This Year.

There has been an 11 per cent increase in the number of drug drivers on the roads this year.

From January to March, gardaí discovered 997 incidents of motorists behind the wheel while on a substance, this compares with 899 last year.

Cannabis remains the most prevalent drug detected, with 3 in 5 tests returning a positive result, while between 30 and 40 per cent of samples tested positive for cocaine.

Professor Denis Cusack, is Co.Kildare Coroner and Head of the Medical Bureau of Road Safety said: “The high level of enforcement seen last year has continued into 2021. Similar increased numbers of specimens are being received by the Bureau for drugs analysis in the first three months of this year compared to the same time period in 2020. While cannabis continues to be the most prevalent drug detected, the increase in specimens testing positive for cocaine is worrying. Benzodiazepines, which include many prescribable anti-anxiety medications, continue to be a concern too with about 20% of specimens screened last year resulting in a positive test for benzodiazepines.”

Professor Cusack added that, “If taking prescription medication, drivers need to follow the advice of their prescribing doctor and dispensing pharmacist and must be aware of the level of potential impairment, even temporary, that the medication may cause. This is particularly important if the dosage or brand of that medication is altered. If you are in any doubt, speak to your doctor or pharmacist about your concerns.”

File image: Kildare Garda Division.