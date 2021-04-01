Across The Years

Driver In Kildare Arrested Following Speeding Detection.

: 01/04/2021 - 16:31
Author: Ciara Plunkett
A driver in Kildare has been arrested following a speeding detection.

Naas Roads Policing Unit were conducting a speed check on the N7 when they detected this car travelling at 166kph in 100kph zone.

The motorist was detained and proceedings are to follow.

Image courtesy An Garda Siochan

