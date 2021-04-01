Listen: No. Of New Cars Sold In March Down 25%, Year On Year.

The number of new cars sold in the first three months of the year is down one quarter compared to the same period in 2019.

In Kildare, 2,117 new cars were sold last month, compared with 2,268 during the same month last year.

That's a 6% drop.

The Society of the Irish Motor Industry says the national represents hundreds of millions of euro in lost revenue, to both the industry and state.

Over 48,000 new cars have been registered so far this year, compared to over 64,000 for the same period in 2019, before the pandemic hit in 2020.

Director General of the SIMI, Brian Cooke says the industry will struggle to make up the shortfall quickly:

