It's emerged a doctor at the Coombe took two doses of Covid 19 vaccine away from the hospital to give to his family.

16 relatives of hospital staff were some of the first in the country to get a jab when there were leftovers early in January.

The hospital board has just published the findings of a review -- and it "should not have happened".

It says it has "started a process to address the implications".

File image: RollingNews