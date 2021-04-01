761 New Cases Of Covid 19 Notified This Evening, & 18 Additional Deaths.

There are 761 new cases of Covid-19 and 18 additional deaths.
372 of the cases are in Dublin, with 55 in Meath, 43 in Cork, 40 in Kildare, 38 in Offaly and the remaining 213 cases are spread across 19 other counties.
The 14-day incidence rate has risen to 165 per 100,000 people.
There are 274 Covid patients in hospital, with 63 in intensive care.
*Stock image: Pixabay
As of March 29th 2021, 819,676 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:
- 590,688 people have received their first dose
- 228,988 people have received their second dos
* Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 15 confirmed case. The figure of 236,000 confirmed cases reflects this.
**County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.
Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 31 March 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)
|
County
|
Today's cases (to midnight 31Mar2021)
|
5 day moving average (to midnight 31Mar2021)
|
14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (18Mar2021 to 31Mar2021)
|
New Cases during last 14 days (18Mar2021 to 31Mar2021)
|
Ireland
|
761
|
536
|
164.9
|
7,851
|
Offaly
|
38
|
24
|
509.2
|
397
|
Donegal
|
14
|
24
|
281.4
|
448
|
Dublin
|
372
|
223
|
247.6
|
3,336
|
Westmeath
|
21
|
19
|
236.6
|
210
|
Meath
|
55
|
30
|
222
|
433
|
Kildare
|
40
|
34
|
220.2
|
490
|
Laois
|
16
|
15
|
210.2
|
178
|
Longford
|
5
|
4
|
203.1
|
83
|
Tipperary
|
16
|
16
|
163.6
|
261
|
Louth
|
27
|
16
|
162.2
|
209
|
Cavan
|
11
|
12
|
160.2
|
122
|
Wexford
|
11
|
14
|
149.6
|
224
|
Roscommon
|
<5
|
3
|
113.1
|
73
|
Limerick
|
28
|
18
|
105.7
|
206
|
Galway
|
20
|
16
|
104.6
|
270
|
Waterford
|
7
|
4
|
103.3
|
120
|
Wicklow
|
0
|
9
|
101.8
|
145
|
Mayo
|
15
|
10
|
85.8
|
112
|
Carlow
|
<5
|
3
|
77.3
|
44
|
Leitrim
|
<5
|
2
|
68.7
|
22
|
Monaghan
|
6
|
5
|
60.3
|
37
|
Clare
|
<5
|
6
|
55.5
|
66
|
Cork
|
43
|
22
|
48.4
|
263
|
Sligo
|
<5
|
0
|
42.7
|
28
|
Kilkenny
|
0
|
1
|
38.3
|
38
|
Kerry
|
<5
|
3
|
24.4
|
36
~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.
- the 7-day incidence rate is 81.6
- the 5-day moving average is 536