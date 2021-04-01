Listen Live Logo

761 New Cases Of Covid 19 Notified This Evening, & 18 Additional Deaths.

: 01/04/2021 - 21:13
Author: Ciara Plunkett
There are 761 new cases of Covid-19 and 18 additional deaths.

372 of the cases are in Dublin, with 55 in Meath, 43 in Cork, 40 in Kildare, 38 in Offaly and the remaining 213 cases are spread across 19 other counties.

The 14-day incidence rate has risen to 165 per 100,000 people.

There are 274 Covid patients in hospital, with 63 in intensive care.

As of March 29th  2021, 819,676 doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered in Ireland:

  • 590,688 people have received their first dose
  • 228,988 people have received their second dos

* Validation of data at the HPSC has resulted in the denotification of 15 confirmed case. The figure of 236,000 confirmed cases reflects this.

**County data should be considered provisional as the national Computerised Infectious Disease Reporting System (CIDR) is a dynamic system and case details are continually being validated and updated.

Today’s cases, 5-day moving average of new cases, 14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population and new cases in last 14 days (as of midnight 31 March 2021) (incidence rate based on Census 2016 county population)

 

County

Today's cases (to midnight 31Mar2021)

5 day moving average (to midnight 31Mar2021)

14-day incidence rate per 100,000 population (18Mar2021 to 31Mar2021)

New Cases during last 14 days (18Mar2021 to 31Mar2021)

Ireland

761

536

164.9

7,851

Offaly

38

24

509.2

397

Donegal

14

24

281.4

448

Dublin

372

223

247.6

3,336

Westmeath

21

19

236.6

210

Meath

55

30

222

433

Kildare

40

34

220.2

490

Laois

16

15

210.2

178

Longford

5

4

203.1

83

Tipperary

16

16

163.6

261

Louth

27

16

162.2

209

Cavan

11

12

160.2

122

Wexford

11

14

149.6

224

Roscommon

<5

3

113.1

73

Limerick

28

18

105.7

206

Galway

20

16

104.6

270

Waterford

7

4

103.3

120

Wicklow

0

9

101.8

145

Mayo

15

10

85.8

112

Carlow

<5

3

77.3

44

Leitrim

<5

2

68.7

22

Monaghan

6

5

60.3

37

Clare

<5

6

55.5

66

Cork

43

22

48.4

263

Sligo

<5

0

42.7

28

Kilkenny

0

1

38.3

38

Kerry

<5

3

24.4

36

~The 5-day moving average of the number of new cases provides an appropriate indicator of current daily case numbers within a county. It takes account of any validation of cases for previous days and smooths out daily/weekend fluctuations in case numbers.

 

  • the 7-day incidence rate is 81.6
  • the 5-day moving average is 536

