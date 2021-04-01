Listen Live Logo

26 Countries Added To Mandatory Hotel Quarantine List.

: 01/04/2021 - 21:15
Author: Ciara Plunkett
The Health Minister's added 26 countries to the mandatory hotel quarantine list.

Stephen Donnelly and Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney have not included the US on the list of 'high risk' countries.

Travellers from these 26 states will have to stay in mandatory hotel quarantine when they arrive in this country after 4am on Tuesday the 6th of April.

At the moment, people coming here from 33 high-risk states have to quarantine in a special hotel for up to two weeks.

Mauritius has been removed from this list.

 

