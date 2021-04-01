Dublin Senior Football Manger, Dessie Farrell, Suspended For 12 Weeks.

The Dublin senior football manager has been suspended for 12 weeks, after a number of players were pictured attending a training session yesterday morning.

In a statement, Dublin GAA says it acknowledges that following an investigation this afternoon, there was a breach of Covid 19 guidelines.

As a result, the Dublin County Management Committee, have suspended Dessie Farrell for almost 3 months with immediate effect.

The management team and players recognise this was a serious error of judgement and apologise unreservedly for their actions.

File image: Dublin GAA logo