Listen: 500 "No Shows" At Covid Vaccination Centre At CityWest Because Of Duplicate Appointments.

There were over 500 "no shows" at a Covid vaccination centre in Dublin yesterday - after duplicate appointments were given out.

The Citywest facility had over 1,300 healthcare workers scheduled to receive their jab, but only around 750 turned up.

According to the Dublin Midlands Hospital Group, of which Naas General is part, it may be a result of whether someone is marked as being vaccinated on an online portal.

HSE Chief Operations Officer Anne O'Connor says this kind of thing has happened before:

Stock image: Pexels