Kildare Person €250,000 Better Off, Following Scratch Card Win.

: 01/04/2021 - 21:27
Author: Ciara Plunkett
 A Kildare winner has claimed €250,000 in winnings on a National Lottery scratch card.

The lucky winner purchased their scratch card in the Circle K service station on the Naas Road in Kill,.

The National Lottery says the winner, who wishes to remain anonymous, was delighted by their good fortune
“I was laughing to myself in disbelief when I initially scratched the scratch card. The €250,000 was the first number that I scratched off – never in a million years did I expect that! It was a tough drive home after seeing that. I had to keep checking that it was actually real. And then trying to convince my family that I wasn’t joking about my stroke of luck was another thing altogether.”

The winner has a good idea of what to do next with their quarter of a million euro windfall: “I have a mortgage so it’ll be a huge weight off my shoulders to pay that off but I won’t be rushing into making any other decisions just yet though.”

 

 

