Placing people who are convicted of revenge porn on the sex offenders register should be considered.

That's according to the Labour Party which has put forward a bill which would make it an offence to share indecent photos of someone without their consent.

The bill - which also covers upskirting, stalking and cyber bullying - is being discussed by cabinet today.

Labour leader Brendan Howlin says the consequences will be serious.

File image: RollingNews