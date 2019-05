Optimism in the construction industry is being hampered by a shortage of skilled workers.

The latest PwC Market Monitor report says over 80 percent of surveyors have trouble finding carpenters and plumbers.

Despite the skills shortage, 71 percent expect workloads to increase in the year ahead and only 31 percent say they aren't prepared for Brexit.

Sinead Lew, Senior Tax Manager with PwC, says accessing finance is also an issue.

Stock image: Pixabay.