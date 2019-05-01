K Drive

Hospital Overcrowding Reached Record Levels In April.

: 05/01/2019 - 15:37
Author: Ciara Plunkett
hospital.jpg

Hospital overcrowding reached record levels last month, with over 10,200 patients waiting on a bed, of whom 432 were at Naas General Hospital.

The Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation says it's an 8 per cent increase on this time last year and the highest figure for April since records began.

The worst hit hospital was University Hospital Limerick where more than a thousand people were waiting for a bed.

INMO General Secretary, Naas woman Phil Ni Sheaghdha says the Sláinte Care Report, the ten year health service strategy, needs to be acted on.
 

 

Stock image: Shutterstock.

