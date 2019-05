The President of the Irish Medical Organisation has expressed serious concerns about the rise of the anti-vaccination movement.

A recent UN report revealed the number of measles cases in Ireland grew by 244 per cent last year.

One case of measles could infect up to 18 people, and the HSE advises the MMR vaccine is the only way to protect against it.

IMO President Dr. Padraig McGarry says vulnerable parents are being swayed by bogus articles shared on social media: