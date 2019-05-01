Consultants Alarmed By Govt. Response To Concerns About Waterford University Hospital.

The Irish Hospital Consultants Association says its alarmed by the government's response to concerns raised about the mortuary at Waterford University Hospital.

4 pathologists said bodies were being stored on corridors due to a lack of capacity.

However yesterday the Taoiseach backed the South/South West Hospital Group when he said there was no evidence to support the claims.

The IHCA says consultants have an ethical and professional responsibility to highlight issues that impact on patient care.

It added that the pathologists in Waterford have repeatedly brought their genuine concerns about the mortuary facilities to management.

