K Drive

4pm - 7pm
with
Paul Power

Listen Live Logo

Listen Live Extra Logo

19 Students In India Die By Suicide Following Release Of Exam Results.

: 05/01/2019 - 16:00
Author: Ciara Plunkett
india_1.jpg

19 students have taken their own lives in India after the release of intermediate examination results.

The state exam has come under scrutiny as parents feel they are being incorrectly marked.

The results were released in mid-April and most university admissions are based on the exam.

About Us

Kfm broadcasts on 97.6fm and 97.3fm to all parts of county Kildare 24 hours a day from the state-of-the-art Kfm Broadcast Centre, Newhall, Naas, Co. Kildare and around the world on this website.

Our aim is to entertain and inform our listeners, with the best music, local news and current affairs plus top class live sports coverage.

Remember, Kfm is your local station; we’re always interested in hearing your views and suggestions about the radio station.  You can find all of our contact details on the Contact Us section of the site.

Enjoy your visit, thanks for listening and spread the word about Kildare's Kfm!