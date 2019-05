Gardai in Naas are appealing for witnesses to several burglaries.

On Thursday, a home on the Blessington Road was entered and ransacked between 11.50am and 2.10pm.

"A number" of sheds in the Kilcullen hinterland overnight on Friday.

Items including bicycles and ride-on lawn mowers were taken.

Also on Friday, a home in Ashgrove was burgled and ransacked.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gardai at Naas on 045-884-300.