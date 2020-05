There are new calls today for gardai to wear masks when dealing with the public.

The Garda Ombudsman has received up to 25 complaints about officers not observing social-distancing, or wearing gloves or masks.

They are among over 70 complaints the public has made about the gardai's enforcement of Covid-19 restrictions.

Sinn Féin's justice spokesman, Martin Kenny, says masks should be compulsory for gardai.

File image: RollingNews