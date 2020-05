A third person has died in Co Offaly in an incident that's being linked to fake prescription drugs bought online.

Two women died earlier this week after they were found at a hostel in Tullamore, County Offaly.

A man in his early 20s has now lost his life after being in Tullamore hospital for the past few days.

Gardaí investigating the unexplained deaths have carried out searches in Tullamore and Portarlington, Co. Laois.

Local councillor Tony McCormack is expressing his condolences.